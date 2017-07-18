Kirk Cousins Appears Totally Fine With Contract Situation, Being Called ‘Kurt’

Share this:

Kirk Cousins might have a future in politics when his playing days are over.

The Washington Redskins haven’t been too kind to their franchise quarterback over the last few days.

Not only did team president Bruce Allen insist Cousins denied Washington’s lucrative long-term contract offer, he also mistakenly called the QB “Kurt” on several occasions during that same announcement.

So, how does Cousins feel about the Redskins publicly slighting him on multiple levels?

“I understand where they’re coming from,” Cousins said Tuesday in an interview with 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., via ESPN.com. “In (Allen’s) position, they have to do that and be clear where the offer was and that they did their part.

“It’s a great starting point. It’s a fair offer. I respect and appreciate Bruce’s approach. He communicated to me that they need to let the story be known and I said I totally understand that. … It didn’t offend or bother me.”

That’s a pretty diplomatic response for a guy who once again will play under the franchise tag for $23.9 million in 2017, a far cry from what he could have netted on a long-term deal. In fact, Cousins insisted he’s open to staying in Washington past this season, adding that if the Redskins have a successful campaign, “Why would I want to look elsewhere?”

As for that whole “Kirk vs. Kurt” thing: The 29-year-old channeled his inner politician for that response, too.

“I’ve been called Kurt my entire life,” Cousins said. “I remember having different teachers and instructors who would call me Kurt. It doesn’t matter. It’s not a big deal.”

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images