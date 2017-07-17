Kyle Busch Done Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Once He Reaches 100 Wins

Share this:

NASCAR fans who think Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, specifically Kyle Busch, are too dominant in the Xfinity Series soon will have to find something else to complain about.

After the Joe Gibbs Racing driver won the Overton’s 200 on Saturday for his 89th win in the series, he told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Claire B. Lang that he plans to cap his Xfinity career at 100 wins.

“Retirement is fast approaching, so I’m looking forward to that,” Busch said, via NASCAR. “When I get to 100 Xfinity wins, I’m done with Xfinity. So my retirement with Xfinity is fast approaching.”

Busch’s victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway brought his careet total to 175 across NASCAR’s three national series. As is often the case with racing drivers, however, Busch’s retirement won’t necessarily mean he’ll have run his last race in the series.

“I’ll do it on occasion for Joe (Gibbs) if he asks me as a favor because he wants to assess where his team’s at, but other than that I’m done,” Busch told Lang.

The 32-year-old Busch finished the 2016 season with 10 wins in Xfinity, marking the fourth year he’s done so. As a result, Busch is expected to reach the 100-victory milestone by 2019, although he could do so before the end of 2018.

Busch is scheduled to run in four more Xfinity races in 2017, but hasn’t confirmed his 2018 plans.

