Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. Have Fiery Crash During Brickyard 400

Kyle Busch looked like he could make history Sunday with a trip to victory lane, but instead his race ended in the wall.

Martin Truex Jr. and Busch were involved in a fiery wreck during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400. The two were side-by-side heading into Turn 1 on a restart when the No. 78 got loose underneath the No. 18, sending both cars into the walls.

Busch had taken victory in Stage 1 and Stage 2, was the fastest car on track during Stage 3 and looked poised to win his third-consecutive Brickyard 400.

Despite Furniture Row Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing’s alliance, both Busch and Truex admitted they had no choice but to race each other for the lead on restart so late in the race.