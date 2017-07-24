Kyle Busch Responds To Twitter ‘Troll’ With Bizarrely Defensive Tweet

Kyle Busch wears his emotions on his sleeves. Sometimes it’s a good look, but oftentimes it’s a pretty bad look.

Unfortunately for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, the latter end of that spectrum once again has reared its ugly head.

It all started when a Twitter user — looking to rationalize Busch’s run of tough luck — accused Busch on Sunday of not congratulating drivers who recently have picked up their first victories on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Considering Mr. Marsh has just 90 followers, you’d think Busch would let that one roll off the back.

Except, this is “Rowdy” we’re talking about.

Alright TROLL… that's enough. I did congratulate those guys. Just cause it wasn't on social doesn't mean I didn't call or text. #Loser https://t.co/APHxpbI6yn — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) July 24, 2017

Even by Busch’s standards, calling someone a “loser” on Twitter is pretty lame.

Personally, we don’t mind his loud mouth and big personality, even if they do get him in trouble from time to time.

