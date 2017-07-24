Kyle Larson Brings Out Caution With Big Crash In NASCAR Brickyard 400

Shortly after workers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway finished clearing the start-finish straight, Kyle Larson gave them another mess to clean up.

Kyle Larson brought out the caution with five laps remaining in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 when he made contact with the pit wall, bounced back across the track and slid along the outside wall in Turn 1.

Larson was attempting to get a run on Ty Dillon into Turn 1, but Dillon squeezed him to the inside and forced him onto the dirty part of the track, causing him to loose control of his No. 42.

Larson’s wreck happened just five laps after Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones and Jamie McMurray were involved in a crash on the front straight that brought out the red flag.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@NASCARONFOX