Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Have Won Some Pretty Awesome Trophies

by on Fri, Jul 14, 2017 at 5:43PM
LOUDON, N.H. — Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse are two of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ rising stars, but success is nothing new for these two lifelong drivers.

And not only is the duo two of the best young drivers in the series, they’re also good friends who come from similar racing backgrounds.

NESN Fuel’s Mike Cole caught up with the buddies at New Hampshire Motor Speedway ahead of the Overton’s 301, and they chatted about their dirt track pasts, some of their greatest wins and stops at another New England sports venue: the iconic Fenway Park.

Check out the interview above.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images

