Kyle Larson’s Dominant Stretch In Dirt Races Is Getting Ridiculous

At the age of 24, Kyle Larson already is one of the best drivers in NASCAR. But as good as he is in stock cars, he might be even better in sprint cars — especially on dirt.

Larson on Monday dominated the Pennsylvania Speedweeek race at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa, securing the victory after leading 24 of 30 laps. With the win, he’s now captured five straight victories in dirt-track sprint car races.

We repeat: five straight victories.

Larson’s unreal stretch began with a win in a World of Outlaws race June 13 in Nebraska. Since then, he’s won an All-Star Circuit of Champions race and an Ohio Sprint Speedweek race. His triumph Monday followed a victory in a Pennsylvania Speedweek race in Spring Run, Pa., on Sunday.

To say his reign of terror is generating buzz would be a considerable understatement. Check out some of the reaction Larson’s victory Monday night:

Wow got win number 5 in a row tonight! So damn cool to win at @lincolnspeedway. Place was slam packed! One of my biggest wins ever for sure — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) July 4, 2017

Come to the conclusion that @KyleLarsonRacin is an inhuman force sent here to drive the sh*t out of Winged Sprint Cars. Only answer left. — Ross Wece (@RossWece) July 4, 2017

Just a little excitement here as @KyleLarsonRacin wins his 1st ever @lincolnspeedway for his 5th straight 410 Sprint Car win! pic.twitter.com/e4xL73wCiC — Mike Leone (@mikevleone) July 4, 2017

How many people can say they saw a NASCAR point leader win a dirt-track sprint car race? — Lincoln Speedway (@lincolnspeedway) July 4, 2017

Larson has two more dirt-track races lined up this week. He’ll run at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pa., on Tuesday, and at Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Md., on Wednesday.

