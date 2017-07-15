Kyle Larson’s Son Charms At NASCAR Press Conference In New Hampshire

Share this:

LOUDON, N.H. — Kyle Larson’s weekend didn’t get off to the start he’d hoped, after his pole-winning qualifying time was disallowed for the Overton’s 301.

But the driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet did give media members at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at least one memory on Friday.

Larson’s son, Owen, crashed his dad’s press conference after it was assumed Larson had won the pole. (Larson subsequently failed post-qualifying inspection and was sent to the rear of the starting field.) Owen let everyone who might hear that he wanted ice cream, which is a sentiment we all can get behind.

Watch Owen’s performance above.