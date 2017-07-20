Kyle Martin’s MLB Debut ‘Absolutely Surreal’ For Red Sox Relief Pitcher

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Kyle Martin made his Major League Baseball debut in Boston’s 8-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday afternoon.

Martin was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday and pitched one hit-less inning of relief while recording his first major league strikeout.

After the game, Martin called his MLB debut experience “absolutely surreal.”

To hear more from Martin on his big league debut, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images