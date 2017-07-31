Kyrie Irving Jersey Is Burned By Cavs Fan (Even Though He’s Still On Team)

At least one Cleveland Cavaliers fan already has burned bridges with Kyrie Irving.

An unidentified Cavs supporter set fire to Irving’s jersey over a fire pit recently, and NBA Central shared video of the ritual Sunday on Twitter.

The fan probably has been in an explosive mood since July 21 when ESPN reported Irving had asked the Cavs to trade him. Irving’s request has sparked drama in Cleveland with some reports suggesting friction exists between the point guard and team leader LeBron James.

However, the Cavs’ high asking price for Irving could prevent him from leaving Cleveland this offseason, meaning he, a local television station, this jersey-burning fan and any of his other detractors in “the Land” might have to reconcile for the good of the team.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images