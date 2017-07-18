Lakers Draft Pick Lonzo Ball Named 2017 NBA Summer League MVP

Share this:

Lonzo Ball hasn’t yet played a regular-season game for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he’s already got a new addition for his trophy case.

Ball was named NBA Summer League MVP on Monday, and also was named to the first team All-Summer League.

Ball averaged 16.3 points, 9.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game, including four games with 10-plus assists. He certainly performed at a high level, but he didn’t play against De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings or in Monday night’s championship game due to tightness in his groin and right calf.

The former UCLA star was the Lakers’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall) in the 2017 draft. He’s the first Lakers player ever to win a Summer League MVP award, and he’s likely to start at point guard when regular-season action begins in October.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images