Lakers Fans Tricked Into Analyzing Fake Rookies At NBA Summer League

Share this:

Tweet







Some Los Angeles Lakers fans don’t even know what excites them.

The Sacramento Kings communications team exposed how little Lakers fans know about their own team’s roster Monday night. The Kings interviewed Lakers fans during the teams’ recent NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas, asking what they’re expecting from rookies Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) and Ned Stark (from “Game of Thrones).

We asked @Lakers fans in Vegas about their rookies that don’t exist… 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6bSyXQKCB — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017

Obviously, some Lakers fans just want to support their team, regardless of who is — or isn’t — wearing a jersey. But is learning the names of the real summer league players too much work for those spending a couple of quarters in the stands?

Nevertheless, Lakers fans should be more excited about real rookies like Lonzo Ball, who won the 2017 Summer League MVP award Monday.