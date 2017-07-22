LaMelo Ball Tries Recruiting LeBron James To Lakers Amid Cavs’ Turmoil

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the class of the Eastern Conference for the past three seasons, but their run of dominance soon could be coming to a close.

Kyrie Irving stunned the basketball world Friday when it was revealed the star point guard met with the Cavaliers front office and asked for a trade. Irving reportedly wants to be the “focal point” of a team, and no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James.

James reportedly was “blindsided” by Irving’s request, but the three-time NBA champion could be fleeing “The Land” in short time as well. The star forward can become a free agent next summer, and could be looking to join a team with stronger championship aspirations.

One team that has emerged as a possible free-agent destination for James in 2018 is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Purple and Gold have a slew of young talent, including rookie Lonzo Ball, and certainly will be in the mix to bring in Paul George in free agency at next season’s end.

A lot can change in a year, but Ball’s little brother, LaMelo, already is envisioning James taking his talents to L.A.

LeBron to the lakers? 😳😍 — Melo (@MELOD1P) July 21, 2017

The Lakers haven’t qualified for the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, and probably won’t be postseason bound in the upcoming campaign. But if James makes his way to Los Angeles in 2018, it’s a near certainty that playoff basketball will be played at the Staples Center.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images