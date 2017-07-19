LaTroy Hawkins Once Called Tommy Kahnle ‘One Of The Worst Teammates I’ve Ever Had’

Share this:

The New York Yankees just landed Todd Frazier in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, but the third baseman came with a player who might be a little problematic, depending on who you ask.

The Yankees acquired relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle along with Frazier Tuesday in exchange for pitcher Tyler Clippard and three prospects. There’s a possibility one of New York’s new pitchers isn’t a great clubhouse guy, though. That’s according to former relief pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, who revealed on a Colorado Rockies broadcast back in May that he didn’t have a great experience with Kahnle when they both played for the Rockies a few years ago.

LaTroy Hawkins on Tommy Kahnle: "One of the worst teammates I've ever had in my life, and I've had a lot of teammates" pic.twitter.com/n7vLXc5RBe — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) May 17, 2017

Hawkins isn’t lying about having a lot of teammates, either, as he played for 11 different teams throughout his 21-year career before retiring in 2015.

Kahnle’s White Sox teammates (unsurprisingly) defended the right-hander after the fact, so it’s essentially Hawkins’ word against Kahnle’s. Not to mention, Hawkins did say the incident happened when Kahnle was a rookie, so it’s possible the 27-year-old has grown up since then.

Either way, it seems the Yankees will have to find out what they have in Kahnle as the second half of the season rolls on.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images