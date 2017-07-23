LaVar Ball Attempts To Dance To ‘Bad And Boujee’ In True Dad Fashion

LaVar Ball isn’t your typical dad in many ways.

He has three sons who are basketball phenoms, with his oldest, Lonzo Ball, getting drafted second overall in the NBA draft in June by the Los Angeles Lakers. Ball also has his own Big Baller Brand, which charges $495 for sneakers, and he regularly appears on television for his outspoken antics.

But there’s one thing that makes him just like any other father in the United States, and that’s his dancing skills.

Lonzo Ball recently caught his dad dancing to Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” and you’ll probably recognize his moves from every family wedding you’ve ever been to.

When your youngest son finally gets his first dunk 😂 @lavar @melo A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

You have to give the man credit, though, for letting Lonzo post that for his 2.3 million Instagram followers to see. That takes real courage.