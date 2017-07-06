LaVar Ball, Family Are Getting Their Own Reality Show On Facebook, Per Report

Share this:

Do you want to want to see more of LaVar Ball, less of LaVar Ball, or the same amount of LaVar Ball?

Well, you’re about to see a whole lot more of him.

In an effort to expand video content and original programming, Facebook is greenlighting two shows that will air exclusively on the social media site, Deadline.com reported Monday. And one of those shows is — you guessed it — a reality show centered around the Ball clan.

From Deadline.com:

“The second project is a yet-to-be-titled docuseries about the Ball family, whose sons Lonzo, Liangelo and LaMelo have taken the basketball world by storm. Freshman UCLA star Lonzo Ball was chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers as their No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft last month. LiAngelo and LaMelo are stand-outs at Chino Hills High School.”

Per Deadline.com, the number of shows and show length have yet to be determined. But it looks like this is happening, making good on a promise LaVar made on FS1’s “Undisputed” back in March about him and his family starring in a reality show of some kind.

"You're going to see something soon." — LaVar Ball confirms reports he is shopping around a reality show about his family pic.twitter.com/WeUrQqmsWz — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 29, 2017

The Balls somehow are extending themselves even further since the Lakers drafted Lonzo; LaVar and two of his sons recently appeared on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” and now it appears they’re getting their very own show.

We’d imagine Joel Embiid won’t be tuning in.

