LaVar Ball Destroys Son LaMelo, Teammates In Fiery Rant After AAU Game

LaVar Ball has made it very clear that winning is the only thing Big Baller Brand knows how to do. But perhaps the man is just a little too used to winning.

Following a recent loss for Big Ballers AAU, Coach Ball absolutely lost it on his team, with the majority of the venom directed at his son LaMelo Ball. The eruption came after a 10-point loss that saw LaMelo put up 50 points on a whopping 56 shots, according to UPROXX.

Watch LaVar’s meandering tirade in the video below:

Perhaps the worst thing about this rant is he didn’t find time to squeeze in “Lonzo Ball’s not walkin’ through that door.”

Depending on who you ask, LaVar’s freak out could be perceived as over the top, or just what the boys needed to hear. However, given what we’ve seen of UCLA-commit LaMelo, LaVar likely will have plenty more opportunities to voice his frustrations.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports