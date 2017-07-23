LaVar Ball Loses Mind, Pulls AAU Team From Playoff Game After Getting Tech

LaVar Ball clearly was not happy with the officiating Saturday at his AAU team’s Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament in California.

Ball coaches the Big Ballers, an AAU team that features his youngest son, LaMelo Ball, and they were playing the Clutch Players Navy in a playoff game when a referee made a foul call that Ball didn’t like. At first, Ball simply told the ref, “That’s not a foul, that’s not a foul,” but he continued to voice his displeasure by swearing.

His language earned him a technical foul, after which he proceeded to pull the Big Ballers from a game they were winning 69-60 and walk off the court. The Clutch Players Navy won by forfeit.

(Warning: There’s profanity in the video below.)

It’s unfortunate for the kids who wanted to play — the forfeit was in only the first round of the tournament — but it’s worth noting they didn’t seem to hesitate at all in following him off. LaMelo probably is hoping he played his best in the first half, though, as UCLA coaches were at the tournament to watch him.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images