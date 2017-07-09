NBA

LaVar Ball’s Reaction To Lonzo Ball’s Triple-Double Might Come As Surprise

by on Sat, Jul 8, 2017 at 11:32PM
What a difference day can make. Well, that is unless your name is LaVar Ball.

LaVar’s son, Lonzo Ball, had a nice bounceback performance Saturday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 86-81 loss to the Boston Celtics in a Las Vegas Summer League game. One night after he had a woeful shooting performance, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft recorded a triple-double against the C’s with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

But the always entertaining LaVar wasn’t satisfied with just the stats. In his eyes, it’s all about winning.

“Good job, but he’s still got to win. … He understands that,” LaVar told NESN’s Rachel Holt after the game.

You can hear that full answer and more in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

