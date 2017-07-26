LeBron James ‘Deeply Committed’ To Cavs For ‘Years To Come’, GM Koby Altman Says

LeBron James has the option to opt out of his contract and become a free agent at the end of the 2017-18 NBA season, but Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman seems to think James will be throwing down monster dunks at Quicken Loans Arena for some time.

Altman, the Cavs new GM, was introduced at a press conference Wednesday and was asked about James’ status with the franchise going forward, saying he believes the superstar is all-in for Cleveland.

“LeBron remains deeply committed to this organization,” Altman said, per The Score. “He remains deeply committed to this team, and deeply committed to this city. It means a lot for him to be here and compete for championships for years to come.”

The Cavs have had a tumultuous offseason that saw general manager David Griffin step down and star Kyrie Irving demand a trade, reportedly due to a fractured relationship with James.

Amongst all the chaos this offseason, rumors of James’ eventual move to the Western Conference, mainly the Los Angeles Lakers, have persisted, setting the stage for what could be “King James'” final act in Cleveland.

The once-in-a-generation talent has an $35.6 million option for the 2018-19 campaign, but he likely would fetch more on the open market, especially since the Lakers have been preparing to offer him a Tinseltown kingdom next summer.

