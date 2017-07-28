LeBron James Lends Helping Hand, Corrects Scoreboard At Son’s AAU Game

Scoreboard operators aren’t perfect. Just ask LeBron James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar was at an AAU game in Las Vegas on Thursday to watch his son, LeBron James Jr., play for the North Coast Blue Chips AAU squad.

At one point during the game, James noticed an error on the scoreboard, so he went over to the scorer’s table to let the operator know.

You listen when LeBron tells you the score is wrong 🤗🎉 pic.twitter.com/8WGf3qfrHc — Overtime (@overtime) July 27, 2017

James has had an eventful few days in Las Vegas for the Adidas Uprising Summer Championship, as he was urged not to attend the LaMelo Ball and the Big Ballers face dunk sensation Zion Williamson and the South Carolina Supreme.

