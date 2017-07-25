LeBron James Vehemently Denies Wanting To ‘Beat’ Kyrie Irving’s ‘Ass’

There’s little doubt that LeBron James isn’t happy about Kyrie Irving requesting a trade. But just how upset “The King” is, perhaps has been overblown.

One of the most fiery reports to emerge since Irving’s request came courtesy of Stephen A. Smith, who said Monday that James would be “tempted to beat (Kyrie’s) ass.” if the two crossed paths. That’s a pretty hot take, but one that James apparently finds laughable.

Although James is doing his best to limit the drama between him and Irving, his enthusiasm in welcoming Derrick Rose to Cleveland suggests he’s already moved on, albeit only mentally.

Despite it genuinely feeling like Irving no longer is in Cleveland, the fact remains that he’s still on the team’s roster. Still, the Cavs, like James, reportedly are acting like “Uncle Drews” departure is merely a forgone conclusion.

