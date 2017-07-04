Lewis Hamilton Says He Would ‘Love To Have A Closer Look’ At NASCAR

Share this:

Fernando Alonso’s bid for the 2017 Indianapolis 500 revived a topic that’s been dormant for far too long: Formula One drivers competing in United States racing circuits.

And although he made controversial remarks about Alonso’s turn at Indy, F1 star Lewis Hamilton appears keen to the idea of joining NASCAR, the biggest name in American racing. Still, don’t expect the the three-time F1 World Champion to make the jump to stock cars anytime soon.

“NASCAR is a really cool series and maybe sometime in the future I’d love to have a closer look at it,” Hamilton recently said, via Crash.net. “Right now I’m solely focused on Formula One and achieving more wins and championships, so I need to be on my very best form without distraction.

“Formula One is the pinnacle of motorsport and although I admire all those racing in Indy 500, it’s not in my game plan to drop F1 for anything else.”

These comments aren’t all that suprising, as Hamilton’s made no secret of his desire to race in the Daytona 500.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas star currently has enough on his plate, though, as he’s in a heated battle with Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel for the F1 Driver’s Championship.

