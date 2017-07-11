Lewis Hamilton Will Be Only Driver Absent From Historic ‘F1 Live’ Show

Share this:

Tweet







Formula One is putting on a historic live event for fans in the U.K. ahead of the British Grand Prix, but the driver who many of them most want to see won’t be there.

Lewis Hamilton tweeted Tuesday to tell fans that he’s on a two-day break and won’t see them until he arrives at Silverstone Circuit. The three-time world champion posted the message roughly 45 minutes after F1 announced “F1 Live London,” a July 12 show in London’s Trafalgar Square.

To my loving fans, I can't wait to see you in Silverstone. Until then, I'm away on a two day break. God Bless you all. Love, Lewis🙏🏾 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 11, 2017

The show reportedly will mark the first time in F1’s history that all 10 teams have participated in an event together outside of a race. As a result, Hamilton’s absence will be very noticeable, especially given his popularity among British fans.

It likely also will irritate some, though, as just over an hour after his first post, Hamilton tweeted a video showing him partying with his friends on vacation. Although his individuality is a quality many of his fans like, F1 traditionalists constantly argue that he isn’t focused enough on racing.

We admittedly would be surprised, though, if the 32-year-old’s whereabouts are still a topic of discussion once “F1 Live London” gets underway. In addition to the live show at night, which will feature musical acts as well as F1 drivers and cars, the event also will consist of different workshops throughout the morning.

These reportedly will be a way to engage with young fans about the various science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) opportunities in the sport. Former F1 reserve driver Susie Wolff’s Dare To Be Different organization also will be there talking to female students about pursuing a career in motorsports.

Liberty Media has made lots of incremental changes to F1 throughout its first year as the sport’s owners. This, however, is by far the biggest sign yet of the new fan-centric attitude it brings to F1.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool