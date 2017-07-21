Lexi Thompson Pokes Fun At LPGA’s Strict New Dress Code On Instagram

LPGA players might not love the new dress code, but at least they’re having fun with it.

The LPGA introduced a few conservative updates to its dress code that ban some of the more casual athletic wear like joggers, as well as “plunging necklines” and leggings. It’s garnered a lot of buzz and criticism, but so far, few active golfers have said much about it.

But Lexi Thompson chimed in Thursday with a pretty hilarious Instagram post featuring herself in some classic women’s golf wear.

Got my new #LPGA dress code compliant ⛳️ outfit ready to go! 😂#throwbackthursday #kidding #funny #joke A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Thompson is the No. 3 golfer in the world, so the 22-year-old’s opinions do carry some weight in the grand scheme of things. The photo is from a Jan. 2016 Red Bull shoot meant to celebrate the golf’s return to the Summer Olympics for the first time since 1904.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Sucar/USA TODAY Sports Images