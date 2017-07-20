Linda Henry To Speak At Fenway Farms Event Hosted By Jenny Johnson

Fenway Park is known for being America’s Most Beloved Ballpark, but did you know it also has an organic farm on its roof?

Fenway Farms grows many different kinds of vegetables and other food products. In total, the farm produces almost 6,000 pounds of tasty organic food per year.

Anyone interested in being part of an open conversation about urban farming is encouraged to attend the “Baseball, Basil & Bees: How a Rooftop Farm Changed the Way Fenway Fans Eat” event on Wednesday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Linda Henry, who helped produce Fenway Farms, Noah Wilson-Rich, a world expert on bees, and Ron Abell, an executive chef at Fenway Park all will be on hand. The event also will be moderated by NESN “Dining Playbook” co-host Jenny Johnson.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased using this link.