Liverpool Vs. Tranmere: NESN To Air Reds’ First Preseason Game Wednesday

Liverpool will take its first steps into the 2017-18 season Wednesday, and soccer fans in the United States can watch it happen live on NESN.

The Reds will take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park in their first preseason game of the new campaign. The Reds will play seven more preseason games, but the road to success starts against Tranmere.

Jurgen Klopp will lead his Premier League side against a local team which will compete in the National League (England’s fifth division) this season. The teams are familiar with one another, having played a preseason exhibition game last summer. Liverpool won that contest 1-0.

NESN will broadcast Liverpool vs. Tranmere in its entirety, starting with a live pregame show at 2:15 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com