Lonzo Ball Is Content With Triple Double In Lakers-Celtics Summer League Game (But Not Satisfied)

Lonzo Ball feels better when he hits his shots.

That’s what we learned Saturday following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 86-81 loss to the Boston Celtics in an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas. Ball registered a triple-double with with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, a dramatic improvement from his summer-league debut in which he scored just five points and shot 2 of 15 a in the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers.

Ball spoke to reporters following the Lakers-Celtics game, opening up about his first experiences as a professional player, the value he places on winning (echoing his father LaVar Ball) and complimenting Boston’s summer-league standouts Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has already mastered athlete-speak. That didn’t take long.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images