Jason Day’s British Open Joggers Would Be Against LPGA Rules

The LGPA implemented some strict new dress code rules for its golfers, but a few of them don’t seem to make total sense. And that’s even more apparent at this year’s British Open.

As of Monday, women golfers no longer can wear much athletic wear while they’re on the links. LPGA Player President Vicki Goetze-Ackerman sent an email to Tour players on July 2, which Golf Digest shared July 14, and the new dress code is pretty intense, coming with a $1,000 fine that doubles for each subsequent offense:

— Racerback with a mock or regular collar are allowed (no collar = no racerback)

— Plunging necklines are NOT allowed.

— Leggings, unless under a skort or shorts, are NOT allowed

— Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over.

— Appropriate attire should be worn to pro-am parties. You should be dressing yourself to present a professional image. Unless otherwise told “no,” golf clothes are acceptable. Dressy jeans are allowed, but cut-offs or jeans with holes are NOT allowed.

— Workout gear and jeans (all colors) NOT allowed inside the ropes

— Joggers are NOT allowed

A few things stick out, but the rule against joggers, in particular, seems unnecessary. Rickie Fowler wears the athletic pants often, and No. 6 golfer Jason Day was sporting joggers at The Open on Thursday.

What in the hell is Jason Day wearing? pic.twitter.com/FSQ7S3BEG0 — Dan Daly (@_DanDaly) July 20, 2017

It’s strange to ban joggers when they’re allowed at The Open, which is put together by The R&A, one of the most prestigious golf organizations in the world. Looking professional is one thing, but the dress code seriously limits what women can wear in a sport that seemed to be loosening its rules on individuality in players’ clothing.

Take the rule against racerback tanks, for example, which Michelle Wie wears fairly often. Here’s a photo of Wie in a racerback that no longer would be allowed — though, she does happen to have sleeves under this one.

And here’s a photo of Wie wearing a racerback with an approved mock collar.

It just seems a little arbitrary, especially considering the mock collar features a lower neckline when the LPGA is trying to do away with “plunging” ones. Golf Digest’s Ashley Mayo also pointed out that it’s unclear what sparked the organization to change the rules in the first place, as no one on the Tour is known for wearing anything “offensive.”

LPGA’s chief communications and tour operations officer Heather Daly-Donofrio offered a statement on the rules change.

“The dress code requires players to present themselves in a professional manner to reflect a positive image for the game,” Daly-Donofrio said. “While we typically evaluate our policies at the end of the year, based on input from our players, we recently made some minor adjustments to the policy to address some changing fashion trends. The specifics of the policy have been shared directly with the members.”

There’s no word yet on whether there’s been any “input from players” on the new rules.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images