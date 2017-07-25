Lucky Whitehead Cut By Cowboys After Theft Charge Proves False

How could someone named Lucky Whitehead catch such a bad break?

The Prince William County (Va.) Police Department said Tuesday in a statement that the man whom they arrested last month on suspicion of larceny shoplifting wasn’t the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Apparently, the unidentified man impersonated Whitehead on June 22 when police apprehended him.

The statement, expressing regret, from Prince William County Police Sergeant Jonathan L. Perok on the situation surrounding Lucky Whitehead pic.twitter.com/FJcRSGilSZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2017

The Cowboys released Whitehead on Monday after police issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court to answer the shoplifting charge. Dallas cited a “pattern of behavior” as a basis to cut Whitehead, according to ESPN. That decision now appears to be based on a case of mistaken identity, and police have rescinded the charges against him.

Nevertheless, Whitehead, 25, almost certainly won’t be heading back to Dallas this season, per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Text from #Cowboys source to me on WR Lucky Whitehead, whose agent just said the charges against him were rescinded: "We've moved on." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 25, 2017

Whithead’s agent David Rich understands Dallas’ motive for cutting his client and now is listening to offers from other teams.

“I don’t know that (returning to the Cowboys) would be a healthy place for anybody right now,” Rich told ESPN on Tuesday. “It’s disappointing, but it’s a tough life lesson for the young man. He’ll be fine. I’ve had three or four teams reach out to me already and I wouldn’t be surprised if he was picked up, especially with the way rosters are right now. You can add a receiver from Long Beach State Community College or add a guy like Lucky Whitehead, who has a pretty good body of work.

“We got made an example of. They needed to make an example of somebody to get those boys’ heads on straight. It is calculated. But I get it. It’s business … Jason Garrett said it. They needed to do what’s in the best interest of the Cowboys. I think they’re wrong, but I get it.”

Whitehead spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with Dallas, with most of his action coming as a punt and kickoff returner.

