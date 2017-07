One of English soccer’s most intense rivalries resumes Thursday in the United States as Manchester United and Manchester City square off in Houston.

The game is part of the 2017 International Champions Cup, a tournament that features several of the world’s best clubs.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City online.

When: Thursday, July 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images