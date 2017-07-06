Manny Pacquiao Backs Review Of Jeff Horn Loss To Keep Boxing From ‘Dying’

Share this:

The last few days haven’t been good for boxing.

While the attention should be on Jeff Horn’s gutsy performance Saturday night against future hall of famer Manny Pacquiao, instead the commentary has focused on Horn’s controversial victory to capture the WBO welterweight title. And the former champion’s support for an official review of the bout has fallen on deaf ears.

Absent “fraud or violation of laws,” a referee or judge’s ruling stands, the WBO tweeted Tuesday, adding that such wasn’t the case in this fight.

The discretion of a referee or judge cannot be reversed, except in a case of fraud or violation of laws which is not the case in Pac vs Horn — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) July 4, 2017

Naturally, the WBO reminded everyone involved that Pacquiao was welcome to a rematch, per his contract.

The WBO’s statement came in response to a call by the Games and Amusement Board for a review of Pacquiao’s defeat. The Philippine boxer on Wednesday backed the GAB’s request in a letter to the WBO.

“On my part, I had already accepted the decision, but as a leader and, at the same time, fighter, I have a moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public,” Pacquiao wrote, per RingTV.com. “I love boxing and I don’t wanna see it dying because of unfair decision and officiating.”

With the door shut on an official review, Pacquiao’s best chance for redemption likely lies in the aforementioned rematch — one that the 38-year-old presumably would be better prepared for. With Pacquiao reportedly mulling retirement and their contract stipulating any rematch would need to be held again in Australia on Horn’s home turf, however, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former champ.

