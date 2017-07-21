Manny Ramirez Had Arguably His Best ‘Manny Being Manny’ Moment 13 Years Ago

Manny Ramirez had plenty of memorable moments with the Red Sox, but there’s one play in particular that epitomized the “Manny being Manny” phenomenon that took over Boston between 2001 and 2008.

Exactly 13 years ago Friday, Ramirez, who was manning his usual spot in left field, inexplicably “cut off” a throw from Johnny Damon in the middle of the Fenway Park outfield. It was difficult to explain what exactly Ramirez was thinking on the play, which was one of the weirdest in Red Sox history.

Come on, Red Sox fans. You remember the scene. If not, here’s another look at what went down.

We’re still shaking our heads and laughing. But hey, that’s just “Manny being Manny.”

And Damon later got his revenge in 2014.