Manu Ginobili Mocks His Own Baldness With Hilarious, Self-Aware Photo

There once was a time when Manu Ginobili had hair that flowed like the salmon of Capistrano. But those days, like his hair, are gone and never coming back.

And he knows it.

The San Antonio Spurs guard mocked his own baldness Tuesday, in one of the most perfectly executed acts of self awareness you will ever see.

Someone get this man a lifetime supply of Rogaine.

It’s debatable who’s more majestic: Ginobilio or the eagle. We’re inclined to go with the eagle, but Ginobili’s history of bat-swatting proves he’s no slouch in the predator department.

Ginobili, and the oasis perched atop his head, reportedly will return to San Antonio for a 16th season with the Spurs.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images