Marcus Morris Spoke With ‘Favorite Player’ Paul Pierce About Celtics

Saying Marcus Morris is excited to be a member of the Boston Celtics would be an understatement.

Morris was dealt to Boston on July 7 in exchange for Avery Bradley and a 2019 second-round pick in a deal with the Detroit Pistons. The Celtics officially introduced Morris on Wednesday, and C’s fans will appreciate who the seven-year NBA veteran’s favorite player is.

“How could I be upset about going to the Boston Celtics?” Morris said, per MassLive’s Jay King. “Paul Pierce has always been my favorite player.”

Boston can be a tough place to play, but Morris already is using Pierce as a resource to prepare himself for his first season with the green.

“Yeah, we communicated,” Morris said. “I asked him while if he’s coming to Boston or while I’m out in L.A. just can I get in the gym with him. Not just working out, but picking his brain, picking his brain about Boston. The first thing he said to me when we talked, he said I was gonna love it. That’s all I needed to hear. I didn’t think I wouldn’t. But from a guy like that who’s been in Boston for so long and done so many great things, it kind of made it easier for me.”

Morris started his career with the Houston Rockets before making pit stops with the Phoenix Suns and, most recently, the Pistons. The forward only has played in four postseason games in his career, but he’s looking forward to that changing with the Celtics.

“It’s exciting,” Morris said. “This is the first time in my career I can actually say I have an opportunity to get to the finals, an opportunity to compete for a championship. And I think that fans in Boston are gonna really enjoy what I bring to the game. And I think I fit right with these guys.”

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images