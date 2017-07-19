Mariners Minor Leaguers Drop Serious Cash On 7-Hour Uber Ride To Make Game

Share this:

We’ve all been there: An unforeseen circumstance causes you to miss your flight, so you take a seven-hour Uber in the middle of the night to get to your minor league baseball game on time.

Wait, what?

Such was the pickle that four Seattle Mariners minor leaguers found themselves in early Monday morning. Relief pitcher Mark Lowe, infielder D.J. Peterson, first baseman Dan Vogelbach and pitcher/former Boston Red Sox Pat Light needed to get from Phoenix to Albuquerque, N.M., for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainers’ game against the Albuquerque Isotopes. But their American Airlines flight fell through, leaving them stuck at 3 a.m. with a game later that day.

So, they took a page out of Shareece Wright’s playbook and hailed an Uber.

Peterson shared Lowe’s Instagram post revealing the group’s seven-hour Uber trip from Phoenix to Albuquerque totaling a cool $683.52, quite the steep sum for a group of minor leaguers on low salaries.

The weary band of travelers (and their dedicated Uber driver) made the game on time, though, with Vogelbach even tallying an RBI in Tacoma’s eventual 6-5 loss. Just another day in the unpredictable lives of minor leaguers.

