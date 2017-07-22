Mark Cuban Claims He’ll Kick Donald Trump’s Ass In 2020 Election

It’s no secret that Mark Cuban isn’t a huge fan of President Donald Trump.

The Dallas Mavericks owner has been trading shots with the current president of the United States for a while, and Cuban took another swing at Trump during OzyFest on Saturday.

Mark Cuban here at OzyFest on challenging Trump in 2020: “If he lasts four years, I’ll be there to kick his ass." — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) July 22, 2017

Cuban has teased a potential presidential run in 2020 before but he followed his comments Saturday by saying he’ll have to wait and see if he decides to run.

Trump already has addressed Cuban’s potential presidential run by claiming the latter wasn’t smart enough to be president. Which caused Cuban to respond by trolling the president with his jersey during the 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in February.

The tech billionaire also has referred to Trump as the “Zoolander president” in reference to the Ben Stiller movie about vain male models who only care about themselves.

Whether Cuban runs or not, we’re sure there will be plenty more jabs between the two, at least for as long as Trump remains president.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images