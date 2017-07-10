Marlins Park Home Run Sculpture Might Steal The Show At Home Run Derby

Share this:

One of the brightest talking points at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game this week might be the ballpark — for better or worse.

Baseball’s best and brightest invade South Beach for the Midsummer Classic at Marlins Park in Miami. And starting with the Home Run Derby on Monday night, a lot of attention could be paid to the enormous ballpark, more specifically the, uh, eccentric structure in left-center field.

Marlins Park opened in 2012, the result of nearly three years and more than $630 million. When it was all said and done, the Fish had their new digs, complete with a fish tank, nightclub and this, an enormous $2.5 million home run sculpture.

That thing goes off when the Marlins hit home runs. It’s pretty wild, right? We’re guessing that might somehow play a big role in Monday night’s Home Run Derby. Who knows if and when the dolphins will start swimming, but we do know it’s going to be a sight to behold.

Or at the very least, maybe a few guys will pepper that thing with some dingers. Depending on how you feel about the sculpture, that might make for some welcomed changes to the “work of art.”

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images