Marshawn Lynch Buys Oakland-Area Restaurant To Save It From Going Out Of Business

Marshawn Lynch is making his mark in Oakland, and he hasn’t played a single snap for the Raiders yet.

The running back already was an active supporter of his hometown before he came out of retirement this offseason to join the Raiders, and he’s stepped it up a notch since returning to the city. He already organized a block party and a community bike ride, and now, Lynch bought a local restaurant to save it from going out of business.

Scend’s Restaurant and Bar, which actually is located in Emeryville, Calif., on the Oakland line, is a favorite for classic soul food and has been in the same spot since 1967, according to Eater San Francisco. Owner Cassie Nickelson, who’s 79 years old and will retire after 50 years this month, said she’s comfortable with Lynch taking over because they apparently go way back.

“When he was 9 years old, he came across the street to get a hamburger and French fries,” Nickelson told KTVU-TV on Wednesday. “25-cent French fries and a 75-cent hamburger.”

Beast Mode will begin his tenure as the owner of Scend’s in August. The 31-year-old has no plans to change the menu.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images