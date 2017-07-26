Martellus Bennett Had To Sleep In Packers Locker Room Before Training Camp

Martellus Bennett had a rough first night in Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers settled into their dorms Tuesday at the team’s training camp facility in Ashwaubenon, Wisc., but Bennett arrived later than everyone else. Late enough, in fact, that the tight end was locked out of the dorms when he got there.

But instead of bothering anyone while they were sleeping, Bennett decided to set up camp in front of his locker and sleep there, and he documented it on his Instagram story.

“Just got to Green Bay not too long ago and couldn’t get into the dorms, so now I’m sleeping on the floor in my locker,” Bennett said in the video. “Camp life, Day 1.

“… Sleeping on the floor actually doesn’t bother me, I actually like to sleep on the floor from time to time. Honestly, but I should’ve told somebody I was going to be getting in late (Tuesday).”

Packers camp doesn’t start until Thursday, so the 30-year-old will be able to get a night of proper rest before the actual work starts. Bennett probably will appreciate it, too, as he got a little worried at the end of the video that there might be ghosts in the locker room.

“I need to get out of here because I’m the only black person in this scary movie, and you know the black guy has to die,” Bennett said.

Never change, Marty.

Screenshot via Instagram/martellusb

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images