Maryland Women’s Basketball Players Drain Unreal Trick Shots On Snapchat

Every once in a while a basketball trick shot comes along that blows you away. But few — if any — are as epic as the one you’re about to see.

Blair Watson and Bri Fraser, two players for the Maryland women’s basketball team, had a great idea: with Snapchat dog filter initiated, they both would take turns heaving over-the-back, full-court shots. Sounds crazy, right?

Expect they nailed it.

MUST SEE‼️‼️ Blair Watson and Bri Fraser with the no-look, half court swishes ✖️2️⃣! 🙈🏀🙌🏽 #WeAreMaryland pic.twitter.com/9UQqGxJGA4 — Maryland WBB (@umdwbb) July 28, 2017

It doesn’t matter how many times it took these two to pull this off; it’s still awesome.

Still, given that Watson was unable to keep the dog filter locked on for the duration of the video, we can’t give this a 10.