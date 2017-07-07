Matt Kenseth Doesn’t Believe He’ll Be Back At Joe Gibbs Racing In 2018

Share this:









Matt Kenseth didn’t need to say much Friday to feed the rumor mill.

Kenseth revealed Friday at Kentucky Speedway that he isn’t concerned about the fact that he still is without a drive for 2018, though he doesn’t believe there will be a spot for him at Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I don’t have anything lined up at this moment for 2018,” Kenseth told reporters. “I haven’t worked on anything real hard. But I do not think I will have the option to return to race at JGR next year, unfortunately.”

The 45-year-old’s name has been linked to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s seat for next season, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver is set to retire. Although he declined to comment on that rumor Friday, the way in which he did so suggests driving the No. 88 could be one of his options.

“I probably already said too much about what I’m not doing next year, so I don’t really have anything to talk about what I am doing at this point,” Kenseth said, via NBC Sports.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images