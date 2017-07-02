Matthew Slater Plans To Enter Ministry Once His NFL Career Is Over

Share this:

Matthew Slater is a man with a plan.

The New England Patriots special-team standout revealed his post-NFL plans Sunday, telling ESPN’s Mike Reiss he intends to become a minister in his next career. Slater’s desired plan wasn’t a knee-jerk decision, as those closest to him know.

“I’ve always had a passion for the ministry,” Slater said. “(Those who have) covered me for a while now know how important my faith is to me. That’s something I’ve always wanted to pursue. Understanding that football has never been a guarantee for me, it’s something I’ve always been prepared to move on and do. I have a passion for working with people, especially with children. That’s something I still plan on pursuing, whether it’s here, back in California, or wherever we end up as a family.”

Slater, 31, has accomplished a lot in his football career, including helping the Patriots win two Super Bowls. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro.

He still has plenty of football left in him, but he already has his sights set on a higher purpose: saving souls.

