Mavericks Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. Soars For Spectacular Missed Dunk

Share this:

Tweet







Dallas Mavericks rookie Guard Dennis Smith Jr. almost pulled off the signature dunk of the NBA Summer League season Thursday night in Las Vegas.

All the ingredients were there: He drove to the middle of lane, elevated above a crowd of Sacramento Kings defenders and cocked back for an insane tomahawk slam. But it’s not about how you start, but rather how you finish.

Check out Smith’s spectacular low-light in the tweet below:

Miss an angle? Here's all of 'em 😱 pic.twitter.com/VasV0NawbL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 14, 2017

We’re going to go out on a limb and say that Smith will convert on a few of these throughout his career.

Furthermore, it seems inevitable the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft will be a staple in dunk contests for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images