NBA

Mavericks Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. Soars For Spectacular Missed Dunk

by on Fri, Jul 14, 2017 at 11:00AM
1,535

Dallas Mavericks rookie Guard Dennis Smith Jr. almost pulled off the signature dunk of the NBA Summer League season Thursday night in Las Vegas.

All the ingredients were there: He drove to the middle of lane, elevated above a crowd of Sacramento Kings defenders and cocked back for an insane tomahawk slam. But it’s not about how you start, but rather how you finish.

Check out Smith’s spectacular low-light in the tweet below:

We’re going to go out on a limb and say that Smith will convert on a few of these throughout his career.

Furthermore, it seems inevitable the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft will be a staple in dunk contests for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN