Mayweather Vs. McGregor Live Stream: Watch Toronto Press Conference Online

The next stop on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour is Toronto, where the undefeated boxing legend and UFC champ will hold the second press conference for their much anticipated Aug. 26 fight in Las Vegas.

If it’s anything like Tuesday’s presser at Staples Center in Los Angeles, it should provide plenty of entertainment and laughs for all sports fans.

Watch the presser live in the video above. The event begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images