Mayweather Vs. McGregor Ticket Prices: Cheapest Seats Are Anything But

Newsflash: No matter how you want to consume Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, it’s going to cost you.

Pay-per-view prices already have been announced for the Aug. 26 showdown between the boxing legend and UFC star. With the venue now set for T-Mobile Arena, ticket prices to watch the boxing match in person have been revealed and, well, they’re hefty.

The cheapest seats in the house will cost $500, according to MMAFighting.com, while ringside seats are set at a staggering $10,000. For context, the average ticket price for the most recent Super Bowl was roughly $4,700. The average price for Mayweather-McGregor might be close to the same, as intermediary tickets are priced at $1,500, $2,500, $3,500, $5,000 and $7,500.

Of course, those prices are just for face value. If you’re looking on the secondary market, be prepared to shell out serious cash: The cheapest seats on StubHub as of Thursday morning came in at a cool $2,650.

Those prices should be expected for a fight of this magnitude; whether or not you think it actually will be a compelling bout, Mayweather-McGregor is one of the most anticipated events in recent boxing history.

