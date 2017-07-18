Mazda Reportedly Debuting RX-9 Sports Car At Tokyo Motor Show In October

Share this:

Japanese import fans long have been pleading with Mazda to build a rotary-engined sports car to succeed the RX-8, and their persistence might have paid off.

Mazda supposedly is getting ready to debut an RX-9 coupe at the Tokyo Motor Show in October, according to Motor1.com, citing unconfirmed reports. Various automotive websites in Japan claim the RX-9 will go on sale in 2019.

The car reportedly will look very similar to the RX-Vision concept, which Mazda unveiled in 2015, and make use of a new rotary engine the company recently filed a patent for. That power plant is expected to produce at least 400 horsepower.

What’s more, with a rumored weight between 2,866 pounds and 2,976 pounds — 1,300 kilograms and 1,350 kilograms, respectively — the RX-9 could be a pretty potent car. Conservative estimates put its power-to-weight ratio around 296 horsepower per metric ton.

In addition to the fact that this year’s Tokyo Motor Show marks the 50th anniversary since the unveiling of the Mazda Cosmo, Motor1.com points out a comment in Mazda’s recent newsletter that seemingly hints at the rotary-powered coupe’s existence.

“And the story’s not over yet. Without the rotary engine, there would probably be no Mazda,” the newsletter reads. “And without Mazda, the rotary engine certainly wouldn’t have been in production for nearly 50 years.”

With Japanese reports speculating the RX-9 could cost between 8 million and 10 million yen — roughly $71,391 and $89,240, respectively — which would it Mazda’s most expensive car yet. As a result, it likely will go up against German sports cars such as the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe.

That said, depending on how much Toyota is planning to charge for its forthcoming Supra, we could again see the two Japanese manufacturers go head-to-head.

