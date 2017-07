Share this:

The Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather World Tour promoting the Aug. 26 boxing showdown has been nothing short of entertaining.

The Los Angeles presser on Tuesday was wild, and Wednesday’s in Toronto was even crazier. The trash talk is intense and personal.

What’s in store for the next stop Thursday in Brooklyn?

Watch the press conference live in the video above. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images