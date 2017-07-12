Mercedes Roasts F1 Fan Who Says Team’s ‘Incompetence’ Has Cost It Wins

Share this:

If you try to insult Mercedes-AMG Petronas on Twitter, you’d better make sure you’ve done your research.

A Formula One fan tried to do exactly that Wednesday when they said Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been robbed of two wins in 2017 due to the team’s “incompetence.”

A quick look through the “Silver Arrow’s” trophy case clearly proves its competence isn’t a concern, however. Mercedes and its followers quickly pointed that out to @Notsurejme.

Incompetent? 56 wins, 63 poles, 107 podiums, 39 fastest laps, and 32 1-2 finishes since 2014 suggest not… — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 12, 2017

Not everybody rushed to the team’s defense, though, as some attempted — key word — to defend @Notsurejme’s claim.

By the same logic, past failings mean nothing. All that matters is what happens next. Time to go grab the points we can win! — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 12, 2017

Another F1 fan simply enjoyed watching the back and fourth, so they tried to spark some more by sending Mercedes a lighter-hearted chirp.

You'll have to try a lot harder than that 😉 — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 12, 2017

The entire exchange was started when @Notsurejme replied to a Sky Sports article about whether Hamilton had underestimated his new teammate Valtteri Bottas, who now is 15 points behind the Brit in the championship. He claims that’s a non-story because various issues have cost Hamilton points at certain races.

He apparently forgot that Bottas similarly had a DNF in Spain as a result of a turbo issue that Mercedes had never encountered before.

