Mets Get Roasted On Twitter After Calling Jose Reyes ‘Man Of The People’

If you’ve ever sent a tweet and immediately regretted it then you feel the New York Mets’ pain.
On Wednesday, the Mets tried to give one of their players some good publicity by tweeting a photo of him signing autographs for a horde of fans.
Unfortunately for the Mets, the player in the picture was Jose Reyes, and the tweet calls Reyes a “man of the people.”
Reyes, of course, was suspended for the first 51 games of the 2016 season due to a domestic violence incident with his wife in October of 2015. Reyes’ wife claimed he grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a sliding glass door at a hotel in Hawaii.
It’s safe to say the Mets wish they could have this tweet back because the public reacted how you would expect.
Oops.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
