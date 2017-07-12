Mets Get Roasted On Twitter After Calling Jose Reyes ‘Man Of The People’

Share this:

If you’ve ever sent a tweet and immediately regretted it then you feel the New York Mets’ pain.

On Wednesday, the Mets tried to give one of their players some good publicity by tweeting a photo of him signing autographs for a horde of fans.

Unfortunately for the Mets, the player in the picture was Jose Reyes, and the tweet calls Reyes a “man of the people.”

A man of the people. pic.twitter.com/Ovn5sg29Ce — New York Mets (@Mets) July 12, 2017

Reyes, of course, was suspended for the first 51 games of the 2016 season due to a domestic violence incident with his wife in October of 2015. Reyes’ wife claimed he grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a sliding glass door at a hotel in Hawaii.

It’s safe to say the Mets wish they could have this tweet back because the public reacted how you would expect.

Stop. — Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162) July 12, 2017

good lord, you gotta rethink this folks — #420BLAZEK (@travis_mke) July 12, 2017

Oops.

